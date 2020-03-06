Clearing, cooler, Richard says grab your sunglasses

The cold front has pushed through the area as high pressure moves in for a weekend visit. A chilly and dry air mass will bring clearing skies with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Wind will increase from the northwest through the day and peak during the afternoon with average speeds around 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon high will remain below normal through the weekend. Wake up temperatures will be chilly with light frost possible well inland in wind sheltered areas Saturday, Sunday.

Friday: Becoming sunny cool and windy. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Wind NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Clear and chilly overnight, with light frost possible inland i wind sheltered areas.

Saturday: Sunny and cool with below normal temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Factor in the wind and it will feel colder, layers for your morning run. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Wind NW/NE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Don’t forget...you just lost an hour. Wake up temperatures mainly in the 30s inland, 40s to low 50s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s inland, or simply near seasonal. Less wind expected for an afternoon of open window weather! Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Cool start to the weekend with possible frost, light freeze for inland areas, open window weather Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 54

8 am 56

10 am 62

11 am 64

Noon 66

3 pm 68

5 pm 66

8 pm 53

10 pm 49

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 6:29 pm