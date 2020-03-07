Chilly but sunny start to our weekend

Happy Saturday!

Temperatures Saturday morning are starting of chilly in the low 40s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. As a result, our feel-like temperatures will sit in the upper 30s low 40s.

Afternoon highs Saturday will climb into the upper 50s low 60s with mostly sunny skies and winds breezy out of the north at 15-20 mph.

Saturday night temperatures will drop into the low 40s with mostly clear skies and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will start off chilly in the 40s before warming up into the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

Our week will start off mild and mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday through the end of the week our temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and a 20% chance for a stray shower each day.