Here comes a really nice warm up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Monday after the time change!

We may be waking up feeling foggy, but the skies are clear and temperatures are cool. Expect sunny skies to warm us up to 70° by the lunch hour and into the mid 70s for the afternoon. Easterly winds will build up to around 15 mph today, keeping our beaches cooler, around 70° for the afternoon.

Tonight will be lovely and cool, with temperatures sinking down into the 50s overnight under the beautiful, bright moon.

Tuesday starts out in the cool 50s and warms up into the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday we break into the low 80s for afternoon highs.

The warm mid to low 80s are headed our way for a nearly perfect end to this week and weekend. Pollen levels will increase all week, and foggy mornings are also a possibility thanks to the mild and quiet forecast.

The weather looks perfect for the Players Championship this weekend as well.