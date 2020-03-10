Hazy and warm, Richard says it’s flip flop weather

High pressure continues to our north, shifting south tonight. This will bring a light wind pattern from the southeast through the day. A few spotty showers could pop up under our cloudy skies, 10-20 percent. Hazy sun today as will give way to partly cloudy skies tonight. A weak southerly flow will continue through much of the week with above normal temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with above normal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s inland southeast Georgia, lower 70s along the beaches. A little warmer over northeast Florida with upper 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s along the sandy shores. There is a slight chance of showers late this afternoon, 10-20 percent. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Wake up temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s area wide with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warm and mainly dry through Friday.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 57

8 am 59

10 am 65

11 am 69

Noon 73

3 pm 77

5 pm 75

8 pm 69

10 pm 67

Sunrise: 7:42 am

Sunset: 7:32 pm