Inspiration for your Yard from The Players

Everyone wants a beautiful looking lawn and the owner of Proctor ACE says March is the time to fertilize with weed killer to get that perfect green.

Temperatures are right for herbicides but remember not to use apply it once we get into the 90s.

You can get inspiration from walking around The Players this at TPC.

Who better to give us tips, than Director of TPC course operations Jeff Plots who keeps the course in top shape for professional golfers.

He says the best plants for your backyard are native species from which many you can choose from. Magnolias, oaks, pines are good choices but try and avoid tropical plants that don’t always survive our winters.