Work week warm up, Richard says a few showers possible

A few light showers possible today as high pressure continues to our north. Showers will try to develop under partly cloudy skies, 20 percent. Showers possible for inland southeast Georgia, near Waycross and along our southern coastal zones including St. Johns and Putnam county. Expect a light wind pattern, generally from the south today and through the end of the week. Partly cloudy today with above normal temperatures.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog with upper 50s to low 60s as we start the day. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 80s for inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70s along our beaches. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warm temperatures continue through the end of the week with isolated showers possible..

Hourly Forecast

7 am 58

8 am 61

10 am 68

11 am 73

Noon 76

3 pm 81

5 pm 79

8 pm 71

10 pm 69

Sunrise: 7:40 am

Sunset: 7:32 pm