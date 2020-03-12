Flip flops and sunglasses, Richard says don’t forget the sunscreen

High pressure will extend its reach across central Florida through Friday. A weak front will move across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida late Saturday, early Sunday as a strong area of high pressure builds to our north. The result will be a switch in wind direction. Onshore wind expected this weekend and increasing Sunday. Showers return next week.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog tonight.

Friday: Patchy fog with 50s to low 60s to start your day. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 80s for inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A warm and mainly dry weekend. Onshore flow returns with clouds increasing Sunday.

Pollen: 10.1 - Oak, Grass, Juniper, Maple...

Hourly Forecast

7 am 58

8 am 61

10 am 69

11 am 74

Noon 78

3 pm 83

5 pm 82

8 pm 72

10 pm 66

Sunrise: 7:39 am

Sunset: 7:33 pm