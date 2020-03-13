Near record highs, Richard says pollen count is up too

High pressure continues to extend its reach across our area through the weekend. A cold front will slip south and will likely stall near or just north of our area this weekend. Wind will turn northeasterly as an area of low pressure develops to our north Monday with showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by Monday night, increasing Tuesday as the front stalls over Florida.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog tonight.

Saturday: Patchy fog inland with 50s to low 60s to start your day. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 80s for inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog inland with 50s to low 60s to start your day. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 80s for inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70s along our beaches. Wind S 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: An approaching cold front will bring a cooler, northerly flow with scattered showers and storms for the start of our work week.

Pollen level: High, 10.2 -_Juniper, Oak, Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 58

8 am 61

10 am 70

11 am 76

Noon 79

3 pm 85

5 pm 84

8 pm 75

10 pm 69

Sunrise: 7:38 am

Sunset: 7:34 pm