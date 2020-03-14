Mild and sunny start to our weekend

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s across SE Georgia and Low 60s across NE Florida with calm winds.

Throughout the day Saturday we can expect high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Winds will pick up along the coast Saturday afternoon out of the northeast at 10-15 mph which will cool temperatures down in the upper 70s low 80s.

A few clouds will move in Saturday night with a chance for patchy fog to develop and lows in the mid to low 60s.

Sunday will consist of a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s and winds out of the southeast at 5-8 mph.

A weak front moves through Monday allowing our temperatures to drop into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% rain chance.

Through the rest of the week our temperatures will steadily climb back into the mid 80s with partly sunny skies and a 20%-30% rain chance daily.