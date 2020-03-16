Cloudy and mild today, Richard says showers and storms expected Tuesday
Wet Tuesday
A weak backdoor cold front over southeast Georgia and northeast Florida early this morning will slip across the area today. Expect a breezy, hazy day under cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Near seasonal temperatures today. Showers possible inland late this evening, increasing in coverage Tuesday.
Today: Mostly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy with showers near and along I-75 late today, tonight.
Tuesday: Showers and storms will increase through the day, 50-70 percent. Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible early with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Cloudy with scattered showers and storms as highs climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Showers and storms will end midweek with warmer temperatures to follow.
Pollen: 9.8 - Grass, Oak and Juniper
Hourly Forecast
7 am 64
8 am 65
10 am 69
11 am 70
Noon 71
3 pm 75
5 pm 74
8 pm 69 - 20% Showers
10 pm 67 - 20% Showers
Sunrise: 7:34 am
Sunset: 7:36 pm
