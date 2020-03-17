Grab and umbrella, Richard says showers and storms expected today

High pressure to our north will weaken through the day with wind turning southerly and increasing through the day. This afternoon a weak front will slowly move across the area. Late day showers with thunderstorms will fade late tonight. Above normal temperatures continue today and the rest of the week.

Tuesday: Showers and storms will increase through this afternoon and linger through late evening, with slightly better chances across southeast Georgia, 40-60 percent for southeast Georgia, 30-50 percent for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 70s for southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with above normal temperatures. Cloudy skies in the morning with wake up temperatures in the 60s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Above average temperatures continue through the end of the week.

Pollen: 3.5 -- Oak, Juniper and Grass

Hourly Forecast

7 am 61

8 am 62

10 am 70

11 am 74 - 20%

Noon 77 - 20%

3 pm 80 - 40%

5 pm 79 - 60%

8 pm 73 - 40%

10 pm 67 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 7:36 pm