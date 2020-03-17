Help finding supplies that are running short during coronavirus threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve added a section to our StormPins tab of the WJXT Weather Authority app. Much like we used during Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, we’ve added a channel to show where supplies that have been in high demand due to the threat of coronavirus are available.

When you are looking for supplies like hand soap, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, or toilet paper -- when you find them available, take a picture and drop a pin. This lets the community know where they can find these supplies, make fewer stops looking for them, and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

If you are looking for these supplies, open the WJXT Weather Authority app, click on the Pins button on the bottom grey bar. Then click the dark blue button on the bottom left that says channels. Make sure to check the box to the left of the words coronavirus supplies. Then, click back on the map and any pins dropped will show up.

If you don’t have the WJXT Weather Authority app with StormPins, it is free to download to your mobile devices

Click here if you have an iPhone or an iPad to download from the app store

Click here if you have an Android device to download from the Google Play store

Moving forward, we will add more categories as needed. If business closures are an issue, we will add a category to show what businesses are still open.