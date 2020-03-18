Warm Wednesday, it’s a great day for flip flops and sunglasses

A warm and damp start to your Hump Day. Patchy fog with a few puddles from overnight showers will give way to partly cloudy skies as temperatures remain above normal. A slight chance of showers with isolated storms possible across southeast Georgia this afternoon while south of the FL/GA line dry conditions continue. Becoming mostly clear this evening.

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with above normal temperatures. Showers with isolated storms possible across southeast Georgia, mainly after 2pm. Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Partly cloudy and warm as above normal highs continue with 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Warm temperatures continue with increasing rain chances Sunday.

Pollen: 9.4 -- Grass, Oak, Juniper...

Hourly Forecast

7 am 65

8 am 66

10 am 71

11 am 75

Noon 77

3 pm 82

5 pm 81

8 pm 74

10 pm 72

Sunrise: 7:32 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm