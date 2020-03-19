Kennedey Space Center adds online videos and activities for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since schools are either closed or shifting to online learning, we’re focused on sharing resources to enhance their experience. This is one of the best new sources I’ve seen. The educators at the Kennedy Space Center are doing Facebook Live videos on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with corresponding activities the kids can participate in at home. They can also comment and ask questions during the video, it’s great! Many of the online sources only cater to a limited age group, but the Kennedy Space Center has videos, activities, and programs for elementary all the way through high school age kids.

The education team at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex shares daily Facebook Live video experiences as well as shorter segments that each pair with an at-home activity. Covering topics such as living in space and on Mars, tours of Space Shuttle Atlantis and the Astronaut Training Experience, rocketry 101, and more. Hands on activities will involve everyday items that can be found around the house, such as using straws, paper towel tubes, and rubber bands to build and launch a rocket.

Presentations will take place Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET for younger children, and 1 p.m. for young adults. There will also be a Q&A portion at the end of each presentation. The interactive presentations can be viewed on Facebook at @KennedySpaceCenterVisitorComplex. The visitor complex also has downloadable activities that can be found at the following link: https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/camps-and-education/educator-resources.

According to the part of their website that focuses on education, NASA provides educators and students alike with access to educational resources to expand their knowledge, and explore deeper into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Through educational websites, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex encourages teachers and students to explore the resources available from NASA for continued study in order to nurture and train the next generation of space explorers.