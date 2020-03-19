Near record highs and plumes of pollen, Richard says gesundheit

First Day of Spring! Yay...more pollen... Mostly clear skies this morning with some patchy fog. Becoming partly cloudy with near record highs. Mild temperatures under mostly clear skies tonight with patchy fog possible for mainly inland areas early Friday.

Thursday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Partly cloudy and warm with near record highs. Record 89/2011. Mid to upper 80s to low 90s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear skies with patchy fog late.

Friday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Another afternoon with near record highs. Mid to upper 80s to low 90s inland, 70s along our beaches. S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures will continue this weekend with increasing rain chances Sunday.

Pollen: 10.4 -- everything, everything is trying to get you to sneeze...

Hourly Forecast

7 am 63

8 am 65

10 am 73

11 am 77

Noon 80

3 pm 86

5 pm 85

8 pm 77

10 pm 73

Sunrise: 7:31 am

Sunset: 7:38 pm