Toasty start to our weekend

Happy Saturday!

We’re kick starting our morning with mild temperatures in the mid to low 60s and clear skies.

Throughout the day Saturday temperatures will steadily climb into the upper 80s with some inland counties flirting with temperatures close to that 90° mark. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-7 mph.

Overnight we’ll see mostly clear skies with a light southwest wind and temperatures dropping into the mid to low 60s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler in the mid to low 80s thanks to a weak cold front pushing through the southeast. We’ll see a slight chance for isolated showers across NE Florida with a better chance to see a downpour or two across SE Georgia Sunday evening.

Next week will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but by the end of the 7-day stretch temperatures will reach the low 90s.