Sunglasses today, Richard says you may need the umbrella tomorrow

Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build with showers and isolated storms possible Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area during the afternoon. Highs pressure builds behind the front, ushering in the coolest day of the week Thursday. Near record highs return Friday and this weekend.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with near record highs. Upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Increasing clouds with afternoon showers, storms possible, mainly after 2pm. Highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Looking ahead: A little cooler Thursday before a hot weekend.Pollen: 10.4 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 64

8 am 65

10 am 73

11 am 78

Noon 81

3 pm 88

5 pm 87

8 pm 79

10 pm 74

Sunrise: 7:25 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm