Near record highs with showers possible, cooler Thursday

Near record highs under partly cloudy skies again this afternoon. Clouds will build with showers and isolated storms possible late as a weak cold front pushes through the area. Highs pressure returns Thursday bringing in the coolest day of the week. Near record highs return Friday and this weekend.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with near record highs. Upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Showers with isolated thunderstorms possible mainly after 1pm, 20 percent. SW 10-20 mph, gust to 25 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog with a light shower before sunrise, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Cooler with highs in the 80s area wide. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Near record temperatures return this weekend.Pollen: 10.8-- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 66

8 am 67

10 am 74

11 am 78

Noon 82

3 pm 90

5 pm 89

8 pm 82

10 pm 78

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm