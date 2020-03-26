JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While we are practicing social distance and online learning to flatten the curve in the coronavirus pandemic, you might struggle at times to keep your kids engaged. I’m sharing my favorite weather-related activities for kids to break up the day.

If your kids love the Frozen movies- they might love this activity! You can create a “snowstorm” in a jar. The main educational takeaways to go over with your kids is differences in density and forcing mechanisms.

For this activity you’ll need a jar or bottle, baby oil (or cooking oil, any type of mostly clear oil,) water, white craft paint (any water-based paint will work,) alka-seltzer tablet, and optional fun add-ons include glitter and blue food coloring.

There’s a great break down of this activity including pictures here...