From record highs to cooler temperatures and back again, Richard says enjoy the break

A weakened cold front stalls over the area this morning bringing patchy fog and cooler temperatures this morning and afternoon. High pressure to our north will shift to our southeast and linger through Sunday. A cold front will move in late Sunday then stall offering much needed showers early next week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler this afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, cooler closer to I-95 with upper 80s near I-75. Beaches will warm to the 70s area wide. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Friday: The heat returns. Wake up temperatures in the 60s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland with 80s along our sandy shores.

Looking ahead: Near record temperatures return this weekend.

Pollen: 10.4-- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 64

8 am 65

10 am 73

11 am 75

Noon 79

3 pm 80

5 pm 81

8 pm 73

10 pm 71

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm