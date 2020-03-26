Georgia Sea Turtle Center creates virtual field trips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Learning from home just got a whole lot more fun! The Georgia Sea Turtle Center (GSTC) on Jekyll Island, Georgia has launched free experiential virtual learning opportunities for families in quarantine. “Scute School” is an online series taking place daily on the Facebook pages of both Jekyll Island and the GSTC. (Fun Fact: Scute is the thickened horny or bony plate on a turtle’s shell!)

Fast Facts:

Featuring experts from the center – along with Scute C. Turtle, the official mascot of the GSTC – the virtual programming provides a daily learning resource for parents, teachers and anyone else interested in learning more about the fascinating world of sea turtles and coastal wildlife.

The video content is appropriate for kids of all ages. The series features fun, interactive ways to experience the life of sea turtles – including the rehabilitation that turtles go through at the GSTC. Viewers are exposed to behind-the-scenes tours of the center’s treatment rooms and up-close meet-and-greets with the turtles currently in recovery.

The series also offers interactive learning through a variety of other resources, including digital and printable activities such as wildlife bingo; craft projects such as the creation of artworks using recycled materials; book readings; 360-degree virtual field trips to Jekyll Island’s coastal habitats; and much more!

When & Where?

The “Scute School” videos are shared live each day at 1 p.m. EDT on the Jekyll Island Facebook page and the GSTC Facebook page Taped versions of the episodes will remain posted as well.

Remaining “Scute School” schedule is as follows:

March 26: Letters to Our Turtle Patients

March 27: Georgia’s Sea Turtles – Leatherbacks

March 28: Q&A – What Questions Do You Have for the GSTC?

March 29: Patient Feeding

March 30: Craft Project for Kids

March 31: What’s Happening in the Treatment Room?

April 1: Q&A – Answering Your Turtle Questions

April 2: Staying Healthy at Home – Tips from the Turtles!

April 3: Turtle Yoga: Yoga Inspired by Turtles!

April 4: Turtles, Tortoises and Terrapins…Oh My! (Part 1)

April 5: Sea Turtle Vocabulary and Flashcards for Kids

April 6: Turtles, Tortoises and Terrapins…Oh My! (Part 2)

April 7: Wildlife Identification + Share Your Wildlife Photos!

April 8: Turtles, Tortoises and Terrapins…Oh My! (Part 3)

April 9: Craft Project for Kids

April 10: Book Reading – “Kiki’s Reef”

These previously recorded episodes remain on the two Facebook pages for viewing: