Warmer...time for the pools but not before doing this

As temperatures warm more chemicals will be necessary to prevent algae growth and bacteria from contaminating the water.

Longer daylight hours and record March heat has pushed water temperatures into the 70s earlier than average.

This comes as public pools close and more people enjoy backyard pools during the Corona home quarantine.

Before you jump in, ACE Hardware pool specialists say it is important to balance your water PH levels.

Sanitizing chlorine in the water will not function properly if the alkalinity, and chlorine levels in your are not at correct levels.

Try keeping the PH right between a 7-2 and 7-6.

Other things to keep in mind include skimming daily, vacuuming weekly and scrubbing down the walls as often as needed.