Sizzling temperatures kick start our weekend

Happy Saturday!

Our morning starts off mild with a few areas of dense fog across SE Georgia and inland NE Florida close to I-75. Visibility will increase throughout the morning.

We’re in for another toasty day reaching near record breaking temperatures in the low 90s, mostly sunny skies, and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds out of the southwest.

Sunday morning will start off once again with some inland dense fog. Throughout the day high temperatures will quickly climb into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll start this upcoming week above average with mostly sunny skies but we’ll switch things up starting Tuesday.

Tuesday through Wednesday we’ll increase our cloud cover and rain chances (20%-30%) as a weak front pushed south. This will allow our temperatures to drop closer to our seasonal average in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies.