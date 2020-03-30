Jacksonville’s heat has never been this bad in March

If you think spring skipped us this year so far it has...blasting right into scorching 90+ summer heat.

It has never been this hot in Jacksonville during March. All but 3 days have been above average with most afternoons in the 80s.

Yet the number of 90 degree or higher days has been unprecedented. Never before have so many been recorded in the month.

The last time it was 90 degrees in Jacksonville during March was 45 years ago when the high hit 91º.

March had 5 days 90º or higher and the 94º on March 24 was the earliest hottest calendar day on record.

Keep in mind the average start of 90 degree heat in Jacksonville doesn't arrive until June.

To put this unusual warmth into perspective, there have only been 5 other dates in March reaching 90 or above since record keeping began in the 1800s including: 1974-91º, 1967-91º, 1935-91º, 1907-91º and again in 1907-90º.