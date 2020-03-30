Make your own rain gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kids are now learning at home and parents have to pull double duty as teachers, here’s a little help with science class. We are expecting some much needed rain Tuesday night, it’s the perfect time for your kids to make their own rain gauge.

For this you’ll need a clear plastic bottle, a 2-liter works great, but any bottle will work. You want to vut the top of the bottle off right where the curvature in begins, basically you want the top of your rain gauge to be the same circumference as the bottom, and equal from top to bottom.

Next you’ll need a measuring device (ruler, tape measure, sewing tape) and a permanent marker.

Align the end of the measuring device (the zero line) with the bottom of your bottle. Make short marks for the half inch lines and long marks for the inch lines all up the height of your bottle. Now go back and label the inch lines.

When you place your rain gauge, look for the most open area you have, you don’t want trees or buildings interfering with the accuracy of your rain collection. Especially tomorrow- you’ll need to anchor down your rain gauge against gusty winds.

When you read a rain gauge, you look for the lowest part of the curve of the surface of the water- that is your measurement point.