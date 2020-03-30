Near record highs today, Richard says showers with storms develop late Tuesday

Hot again today with increasing rain chances late Tuesday. A breezy Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the north bringing scattered showers with thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong to isolated severe across southeast Georgia. Seasonal temperatures to follow.

Monday: Record to near record highs continue. A warm start with 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing late day showers and storms, 40-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Becoming cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s for the beaches. Wind SW 15-20, gust to 30 mph.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures return. Open window weather and cooler outside time!

Pollen: 10.2-- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 66

8 am 68

10 am 77

11 am 81

Noon 84

3 pm 89

5 pm 88

8 pm 80

10 pm 76

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm