Strong, potentially severe storms possible this afternoon into the evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today will be windy, warm, and dry for most of the day, but strong, possibly severe thunderstorms will move into Southeastern Georgia during the afternoon hours and Northeastern Florida during the evening hours.

Parts of our area may be put under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch later today. A watch means conditions are possible, if a warning is issued it means the situation is occurring. The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughn says, “Possible severe thunderstorm watch for later today in Southern Georgia. Remember this means there would be the possibility of thunderstorm that could produce winds to 60 mph and or hail greater than 1”.”

Before the showers and storms arrive, winds will build all afternoon, out of the southwest to be sustained between 15-20mph with gusts up to 35 mph. These levels are just below what would constitute a Wind Advisory to be issued. The wind will not cause bridge closures, but extremely high profile vehicles may need to take it slow over the higher bridges during the later parts of the afternoon.

The showers and thunderstorms will move into Southeastern Georgia between 4-7p.m. Expect downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts, and hail is possible. The most widespread rain and the greatest threat for severe weather will be in Southeastern Georgia during the afternoon hours. The wind gust potential within the strong storms will be between 40-60mph, the Storm Prediction Center places this zone in the “Marginal Risk” for a severe thunderstorm.

The line of showers and storms weakens as it pushes southward into Northeastern Florida between 7-11pm. We are less likely to see severe storms, but still expecting much needed downpours. The worst this area could see would be damaging wind gusts in the 30-50mph range within the strongest of the thunderstorms.

The storms will move offshore around midnight. expect clearing skies overnight and much cooler temperatures for the next few days.