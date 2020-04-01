Feeling cooped up? Richard says open those windows for a cool breeze

Starting off a April with seasonal temperatures and open windows! White rabbit, white rabbit, white rabbit. Near seasonal temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Cool, breezy and sunny. Open window friendly afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: A cool start with clear skies and light wind. Morning lows in the 40s to low 50s inland, 50s along our beaches. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s inland, beaches in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A little warmer this weekend with a slight chance of showers Sunday.

Pollen: 9.7 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 55

8 am 56

10 am 62

11 am 66

Noon 68

3 pm 71

5 pm 70

8 pm 63

10 pm 59

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:46 pm