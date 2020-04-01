Will beach closures keep surfers away from epic swell?

When the surf is good surfers have a tendency to do whatever it takes to slip into the lineup.

From skipping work to slipping by hurricane beach restrictions, many would trade thrills for the consequences of disobeying ordinances.

This is the spring’s first perfect swell since the onslaught of the Covid-19 clampdown and wave seekers may ignore the statewide stay at home ban.

Beach access points have closure signs posted all along Duval and St. Johns county, and even more concealed beach access walkovers have yellow ribbon or fixed wood barricades.

Yellow tape may not stop surfers if the waves get good. (wjxt)

Those with boats will have light winds and clean seas to find an uncrowded sandbar.

Surf will build Saturday to 2-3’ with increasing clean groundswell hitting the coast Sunday as a larger 4’ NE swell builds in from a stalled offshore storm system northeast of Bermuda.

4' surf and higher 5-6' toward central Florida builds in Sunday. (wjxt)