Learn some weather while staying at home

Now is the time when many students and people working from home can learn about weather behind the desktop.

Several helpful websites provide educational material about weather and climate.

One of the original and most comprehensive resources is MetEd. The free collection contains hundreds of training resources intended for advanced weather professionals down to early schoolchildren.

WeatherSTEM has a series of K12 modules which are top notch. The non-profit is highly regarded in the education community for supporting classroom weather information. Weather cameras provide portals into the sky and record 24 hour timelapse of clouds. Several of those cameras are shown during WJXT’s weathercasts.

RainSphere is a new educational portal which allows students to explore climate information at different time and space scales. You can read more about it and find links to a tutorial and the portal

So much of NEFLA and southern Georgia is dominated by pine forest’s you may want to check out the USDA Forest Service resource center. They provide educational modules on climate change and how it is likely to affect land use and forests at

Want to build your own rain gauge? Check out CoCoRaHS rain reporting website. They have resources about using simple weather instruments.

Storm chasers will enjoy delving into the The National Severe Storms Lab information for students and educators.

Learn from the Navy. Sailors know the weather and this list has many advanced weather concepts for tropical and global weather forecasting.