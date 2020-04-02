Open window weather today, Richard says we may have to close those windows Sunday

Near seasonal temperatures will continue with sunny skies through Friday. Saturday looks good for getting outside, Sunday, may be an indoor day at times.

Thursday: A cool start with clear skies and light wind. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s inland, beaches in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: More of the same! A cool, clear start with near seasonal temperatures. Morning lows in the 40s to low 50s inland, 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind E 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities this weekend. Cloudy skies with increasing rain chances Sunday.

Pollen: 9.7 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 47

8 am 48

10 am 63

11 am 67

Noon 70

3 pm 74

5 pm 73

8 pm 65

10 pm 60

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:46 pm