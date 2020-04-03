Open windows today and tomorrow, Richard says they may have to come down as rain chances go up

A little warmer today under sunny skies. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow. As much as I love open windows, it looks like we may have to bring them down Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for our inland areas, 70s along our area beaches. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s with patchy fog inland. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with increasing rain chances, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. ESE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A warm work week ahead with daily rain chances.

Pollen: 9.5 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 47

8 am 48

10 am 65

11 am 71

Noon 73

3 pm 80

5 pm 79

8 pm 70

10 pm 65

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm