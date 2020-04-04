Comfortable and sunny start to our weekend before a brief cool down

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s low 60s, a mix of sun and clouds, and light winds out of the north.

Throughout the day we can expect afternoon highs to climb into the mid to low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will sit out of the north at 5-7 mph.

Overnight a few clouds will move in with lows dropping into the low 60s with light winds.

A brief cool down arrives Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few scattered afternoon/evening showers.

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the low 80s but then we switch things up. Tuesday through the rest of the week we’ll see temperatures in the mid 80s with scattered daily rain chances.