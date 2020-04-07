Partly cloudy and warmer today, Richard say we’ll be swap[ping sunshades for umbrellas

A little warmer today under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase across southeast Georgia, then shifting south tonight with a slight chance of showers. Showers with isolated storms possible Wednesday.

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our coastal zones. Showers possible near Coffee and northern Ware county tonight, 20 percent. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog forms late for inland areas.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers before noon. Showers and storms increase afternoon, evening, 40-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Showers will end late. Increasing wind will limit fog formation.

Looking ahead: Record highs possible this week with showers and storms this weekend.

Pollen: 9.7 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 60

8 am 63

10 am 75

11 am 79

Noon 81

3 pm 86

5 pm 85

8 pm 78

10 pm 74

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:49 pm