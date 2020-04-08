Cloudy with much needed rainfall, Richard says record highs to follow

The hump of the work week brings some changes. Windows down and AC is on as temperatures will climb to near record levels. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase this afternoon and linger through tonight. Cooler Friday with showers and storms developing Sunday.

Wednesday: Showers and storms increase mainly after noon and linger through tonight, 40-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Increasing wind tonight will limit fog formation.

Thursday: A warm start will give way to a hot afternoon with record highs. Wake up temperatures with patchy fog, in the 60s to low 70s inland and along our beaches. Partly cloudy with showers possible, 20-30 percent, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind WSW 15-20 mph. Cooler evening followed by a cooler Friday.

Looking ahead: Temperatures will return to near seasonal Friday, Saturday with showers and storms increasing Easter Sunday.

Pollen: 9.8 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 62

8 am 63

10 am 77

11 am 81

Noon 84

3 pm 86

5 pm 85

8 pm 81

10 pm 77

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:49 pm