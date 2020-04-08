From record highs to chilly temperatures and clouds, we’re in for wild swings over then next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we finish off this week and head into the weekend, expect some wild swings in temperatures. Between Thursday and Friday you will need nearly every style of clothing you have to stay comfortable outside, from flip flops and chasing the shade on Thursday, to long sleeves on Friday as we wake up in the 50s.

Wednesday will be garden-variety warm and cloudy, with showers moving in during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot. Record challenging hot in fact! We expect to top out well into the low 90s, possibly hitting the mid 90s in some spots during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds between 10-15mph mean even our coastal areas will be sweating it out, with the sea breeze we are used to negated by the hot westerly wind.

Looking at the forecast, it seems likely we will at least tie our high temperature record for that day, which is 92 degrees from 2011. It’s entirely possible we will hit 93 or 94 degrees and break the high temperature record for the day.

Then comes the chilly swing in temperatures! Some forecast models show a more aggressive cool down, putting us waking up in the 50s and only warming into the upper 60s on Friday. The most conservative forecast models show us waking up at 60 degrees and barely making it into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours.

To be perfectly honest, it’s difficult to tell the difference between 57 and 60 degrees unless you have a thermometer, so either way, plan for a chilly start. I think the afternoon temperatures will depend heavily on f you get some of the scattered showers that will move through during the day on Friday or if they miss you. If you get the rain, especially midday to afternoon hours I think you will stay in the 60s. If you are in the areas that remain dry, you will probably warm up a bit more- into the more comfortable mid to low 70s. The chances for rain on Friday are 50%, and a northerly wind will keep things feeling cool.

The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan points out the temperature difference in one of the more aggressive forecast models here: