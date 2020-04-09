Local students embrace meteorology during distance learning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kindergarten students at San Jose Catholic School are giving careers in meteorology a try, and the results are adorable. Their teacher, Lisa Farah Ghanayem, shared their videos with News4JAX and we wanted to brighten your day for a minute by sharing them with you.

The school had to react quickly to the threat of Coronavirus and make the switch to distance learning in 48 hours. Ghanayem shared that distant learning is going well for her school and class and “We learn something new every week and our families are so patient and supportive.”

She found this meteorology assignment on the online learning platform SEESAW and “it appealed to me because it would get them outside and connected to our daily morning routine in the classroom.”

Their normal classroom routine included a discussion of the calendar, weather, and reading their morning message. One of the “owls” (kids in the classroom) will peek out from the classroom windows and they discuss if they saw a weather forecast before school. They then mark the current weather conditions on their bulletin board.

Their new distance learning assignment included kids going outside and making their own weather observations and giving a weather forecast. Ghanayem shares that they post their written work to the online learning platform SEESAW and the classroom does weekly Zoom calls to stay connected.

Despite the advances in technology, she shares that nothing compares to being back in the classroom together, "So many moving parts makes it overwhelming! I cannot begin to share how much it has changed our school’s daily little ecosystem. I miss my class so much. "