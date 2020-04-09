Record heat today with storms, Richard says cloudy, cooler weather to follow

Record highs possible today as afternoon highs climb to summer levels. The heat along with a Gulf Coast seabreeze and a weak front will combine for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers Friday will give way to near seasonal temperatures and more sun Saturday.

Thursday: A warm start will give way to a hot afternoon with record highs. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers possible, 20-30 percent, afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Cloudy evening followed by a cooler Friday.

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers, 30-40 percent. Sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s inland, 60s along our beaches. Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s area wide. Afternoon showers will clear during the evening for a chilly start to Saturday.

Looking ahead: Saturday will be our open window weather day. Sunday, cloudy with the potential for showers and thunderstorms, build early and continues Monday.

Pollen: 10.0 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 69

8 am 70

10 am 82

11 am 86

Noon 88

3 pm 92

5 pm 90

8 pm 81

10 pm 76

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:50 pm