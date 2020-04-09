Warm weather unlikely to diminish Coronavirus

Scientists have much to discover about a new virus like COVID-19 including how the weather could impact it’s spread.

The National Academies of Sciences panel found Coronavirus is unlikely to significantly diminish with warm weather.

The group reported their summary to the White House Tuesday. The panel says more evidence is needed on how transmissible the virus may be in warmer and more humid climates and forthcoming data should be available by the end of April.

About a dozen authors in the report say a second virus surge is possible after the initial onset coming during the summer.

The National Academy of Sciences states: “There is some evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may transmit less efficiently in environments with higher ambient temperature and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread” without mitigation measures, such as social distancing.

Upcoming work by scientists will focus on other survival factors for the virus besides temperature and humidity that influence the behavior and transmission rates among humans.