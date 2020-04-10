Cloudy with showers then cool, Richard says windows will go up and then down again Sunday

Cloudy skies with showers possible to start your Friday. A warm morning will give way to a cooler afternoon as the cold front slips through during the afternoon. Open window weather Saturday will give way to showers and storms Sunday.

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers, 30-40 percent during the morning through early afternoon. Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s area wide. Turning cool and clear tonight.

Saturday: Clear and cool start to the day with temperatures inn the 40s to 50s. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s along the beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies will move in overnight, early morning. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon, overnight. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland with 70s along our beaches. Increasing chance of showers, storms some of which may become isolated strong to severe.

Looking ahead: Sunday will bring showers and storms to the forecast, some strong to severe storms possible. This continues Monday with daily rain chances continuing through most of the week.

Pollen: 8.6 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 70

8 am 69

10 am 69

11 am 70

Noon 71

3 pm 73

5 pm 69

8 pm 65

10 pm 60

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:50 pm