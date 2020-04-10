New online educational resources for kids from St Johns River Water Management District

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staying home is staying safe, and many parents of school-aged kids are looking for ways to keep those busy young minds engaged in learning. The St. Johns River Water Management District is bolstering its online water education resources to help both teachers and parent-teachers meet that challenge while at home.

“As many shelter at home to stop the spread of Covid-19, I am proud that our district staff are able to further support our region’s educators — along with the many parents who now find themselves in the role of teacher — and keep students learning about our precious water resources,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle.

Among the district’s online resources is a new video lesson about Florida’s aquifer system, led by district communications coordinator Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, using jars, sand and pebbles to create a hands-on aquifer that demonstrates where our water comes from.

New videos enhance current educational resources on the district’s website, www.sjrwmd.com/education, including hands-on activities, educational videos with self-grading quizzes, coloring sheets, vocabulary words, stories to read and interactive cartoon adventures in the world of water.

The district’s website also features:

The Great Water Odyssey, an interactive look at the water cycle and states of matter for elementary school-aged children, and includes online quizzes: www.sjrwmd.com/education/odyssey

An introduction to district mascot Raleigh Otter, a tour of the St. Johns River and overview of water management in Florida: www.sjrwmd.com/education/raleighs-den

Tour the Indian River Lagoon from the perspective of lagoon natives Sebastian and Lucie Snook, with information on seagrasses, mangroves and other unique lagoon tidbits: www.sjrwmd.com/education/snooks-cove

Learn about the different kinds of aquatic macroinvertebrates and how they are indicators of water quality: www.sjrwmd.com/education/macroinvertebrates

A collection of activity and coloring sheets to download, reading comprehension activities and lesson plans with videos: www.sjrwmd.com/education/teacher

Videos on the district’s YouTube channel feature otters, manatees, the journey of a water sample, highlights of district public lands and much more: www.youtube.com/user/floridaswater

District staff will continue to add videos and materials to the website and social media platforms in the coming days.

Teachers and parent-teachers are invited to reach out to Mitchell at jmitchell@sjrwmd.com with questions or to schedule a Skype lesson.

