Severe storms possible Sunday night into Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A line of storms ahead of a cold front will move into our area late Sunday night into Monday and we see a potential for severe weather. The timing is still undecided at this point, but will become much more clear over the next 24 hours.

The primary concern with these storms would be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. As of right now, it looks like the line of potentially severe storm will enter Southeastern Georgia late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The line will move into Northeastern Florida Monday morning into the midday. We will update you of any changes to the timing and when we get a better idea of when the storms will arrive.

The worst of the wind gusts and the potential for tornadoes would be most prevalent along the leading edge of the storms first, and then we will watch for any storm’s outflows that may create a scenario where these elements would be a threat.

Once the line of storms passes through, the next concern would be minor flooding from potentially heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday from slower moving areas of rain.

Please pay attention over the weekend as we update you on the timing of the squall line when the forecast models become more clear and in agreement.