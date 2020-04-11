Seaosnal start to our weekend before clouds roll in for Easter Sunday

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s low 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Throughout the afternoon Saturday we can expect high temperatures to be seasonal in the upper 70s with sunny skies and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Clouds move in overnight with a 10% chance to see a stray shower and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Easter Sunday will start off mostly cloudy and cool in the mid 60s with windy conditions out of the southeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday will be a transition day with cloudy skies, afternoon with highs in the low 80s, and a slight chance (20%-30%) for some pop-up showers & thunderstorms. The storms that do develop will have a chance to be a little on he stronger side which is why the Storm prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. Impacts could include damaging winds and small hail.

Temperatures throughout your Easter Sunday (wjxt)

Sunday night into Monday we’ll be monitoring our skies as a frontal system approaches from the west. The system will produce a strong line of storms ahead of the front that are currently forecast to reach SE Georgia Monday morning and Monday evening for NE Florida. The Storm prediction has placed SE Georgia and NE Florida under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Our potential impacts include damaging winds, hail and we can’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado.

Severe weather outlook on Monday April 13th (wjxt)

An unsettled weather pattern with cloudy skies and scattered storms sticks with us through Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

Starting Thursday through the end of the week we’ll start to dry out slightly and see the sun with highs in the mid to upper 70s.