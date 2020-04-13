Need home supplies while social distancing? Try new curbside option at Ace

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Turner Ace Hardware in World Golf Village is now offering a service for you that coincides with the current social distancing guidelines.

A free curbside pickup service.

All you have to do is head on over the AceHardware.com, select the store closest to you, find the items you need and put them in your cart, then when you go to checkout click the option for free curbside pickup.

Once your order is received and ready for pickup you will get a notification. Then you can hop in your car and head on over the your local Ace Hardware, follow the curbside pickup signs, and finally call the store when you have arrived. An employee will then bring out your items and load them into your care without any contact.

“It’s about doing what’s right for the community is what this service is,” said Bill Connerly the Store Manager at Turner Ace Hardware in World Golf Village. “People need products, but we don’t necessarily need to be making contact with each other right now.”

So there you have it, a way you can still complete all those home improvements without having to get out of your car.