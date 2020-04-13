Storms sweep through South Georgia, leave damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms and what will likely be determined a tornado ripped through Southeastern Georgia Monday morning, leaving a wake of downed trees and power lines. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings alerting of 70 mph straight-line wind gusts and hail, along with three tornado warnings.

When the storm passed, several damage reports were posted to Facebook, including these videos from Micheal Love showing a house ripped off from its foundation:

And this video also posted by Love, showing where roofs had been ripped off of their structure:

Mallary Rodney Tyre shared photos of ravaged buildings and downed trees and powerlines in Odum:

Full Screen 1 / 15 I hate seeing our neighborhood like this but we are all so blessed to be okay! God has truly blessed our family because we don’t have nearly as much damage as our neighbors. Please keep the Odum community in your prayers! I’ve never seen anything like this, but all glory to God for His protection!! #prayersforodum *This is just a little of the damage. I’m not sure what the front street looks like.

The most extensive grouping of photos we’ve seen posted so far are in posts on Facebook from Brian Mansfield:

Now that the threat of high winds and tornadoes has passed, the next focus is on heavy rain. Nahunta reports close to 2 and a half inches of rain in just an hour and a half.