Storms sweep through South Georgia, leave damage
Odum saw damaged structures and injuries, along with downed trees and power lines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms and what will likely be determined a tornado ripped through Southeastern Georgia Monday morning, leaving a wake of downed trees and power lines. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings alerting of 70 mph straight-line wind gusts and hail, along with three tornado warnings.
When the storm passed, several damage reports were posted to Facebook, including these videos from Micheal Love showing a house ripped off from its foundation:
And this video also posted by Love, showing where roofs had been ripped off of their structure:
Mallary Rodney Tyre shared photos of ravaged buildings and downed trees and powerlines in Odum:
The most extensive grouping of photos we’ve seen posted so far are in posts on Facebook from Brian Mansfield:
Now that the threat of high winds and tornadoes has passed, the next focus is on heavy rain. Nahunta reports close to 2 and a half inches of rain in just an hour and a half.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.