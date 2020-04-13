71ºF

Storms sweep through South Georgia, leave damage

Odum saw damaged structures and injuries, along with downed trees and power lines

Rebecca Barry, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, georgia
The storm damage in South Georgia is worst in Odum
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms and what will likely be determined a tornado ripped through Southeastern Georgia Monday morning, leaving a wake of downed trees and power lines. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings alerting of 70 mph straight-line wind gusts and hail, along with three tornado warnings.

When the storm passed, several damage reports were posted to Facebook, including these videos from Micheal Love showing a house ripped off from its foundation:

Posted by Michael Love on Monday, April 13, 2020

And this video also posted by Love, showing where roofs had been ripped off of their structure:

Posted by Michael Love on Monday, April 13, 2020

Mallary Rodney Tyre shared photos of ravaged buildings and downed trees and powerlines in Odum:

The most extensive grouping of photos we’ve seen posted so far are in posts on Facebook from Brian Mansfield:

#prayforodum

Posted by Brian Mansfield on Monday, April 13, 2020

#prayforodum

Posted by Brian Mansfield on Monday, April 13, 2020

Now that the threat of high winds and tornadoes has passed, the next focus is on heavy rain. Nahunta reports close to 2 and a half inches of rain in just an hour and a half.

