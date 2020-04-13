Storms tame becoming a benefit this week

What started out as a dangerous squall fortunately weakened to a productive drought mitigator this week as several days of rain are headed to the rescue.

The entire state of Florida is in a drought and the weather pattern is shaping up to bring a week of daily rounds of rain to North Florida.

Monday morning severe storms dumped 2.5 inches of rain across southern Georgia and as more is set to come this week it will likely not be accompanied by strong winds and hail.

A cold front will stall over us resulting in the potential for 3-4 inches of rain through Friday; the bulk of it showing up Tuesday and Wednesday.

The entire peninsula of Florida is abnormally dry and 83% of it is in a drought which more than doubled in coverage since February. The combination of above normal temperatures, lack of rainfall, declining soil moisture, and low streamflow levels—led to continued expansion of areas of Moderate Drought (D1) and Severe Drought (D2) in northern Florida.

According to NCEI, the Southeast Climate Region experienced its 4th warmest March on record with Florida seeing its warmest and 2nd driest March on record while Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina had their 5th warmest March on record.