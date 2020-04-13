Weather Alert Day will start the week

Today is a Weather Authority Alert Day. A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of our our Georgia viewing area and along I-10 for northeast Florida. Intense storms, potentially severe, will move through this morning and then decrease in strength and coverage after noon. Locally heavy rainfall possible over the next few days.

Monday: Weather Alert Day through noon today. Showers and storms, some severe, will push through from around sunrise through 2pm, 60-90 percent. Highest chances across southeast Georgia. The line will continue to weaken as it moves south. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 15-20 mph with gust to 30 mph plus.

Tuesday: Showers and storms likely, isolated severe possible, 50-90 percent with higher chances over northeast Florida. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rainfall at time through the week. 2 - 3 inch rainfall totals with heavier amounts possible near and along I-75.

Hourly Forecast

7 am 77 - 20%

8 am 79 - 20%

10 am 82 - 70%

11 am 85 - 70%

Noon 86 - 60 %

3 pm 87 - 40%

5 pm 85 - 30%

8 pm 81 - 30%

10 pm 77 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 7:53 pm