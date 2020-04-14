EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Odum
NWS survey shows wind speeds peaked at 110mph
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service surveyed the widespread damage in Odum, Georgia from Monday morning’s storms and found evidence that a high-end EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down in the city of Odum, GA and traveled east-northeastward for a little over 4.5 miles before lifting up. Unfortunately, there were 8 reported injuries caused by this tornado.
Odum Tornado
- Rating: EF-1
- Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph
- Path Length /statute/: 4.67 miles
- Path Width /maximum/: 440 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 8
- Start Date: 04/13/2020
- Start Time: 07:25 AM EDT
- Start Location: Odum, GA IN W
- Start Lat/Lon: 31.67 N / 82.03 W
- End Date: 04/13/2020
- End Time: 07:30 AM EDT
- End Location: 4.7 miles E Odum, GA
- End Lat/Lon: 31.68 N / 81.95 W
