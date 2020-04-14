EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Odum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service surveyed the widespread damage in Odum, Georgia from Monday morning’s storms and found evidence that a high-end EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down in the city of Odum, GA and traveled east-northeastward for a little over 4.5 miles before lifting up. Unfortunately, there were 8 reported injuries caused by this tornado.

Odum Tornado