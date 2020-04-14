72ºF

EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Odum

NWS survey shows wind speeds peaked at 110mph

Rebecca Barry, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, georgia
EF-1 Tornado touched down Mondat morning in Odum, GA. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service surveyed the widespread damage in Odum, Georgia from Monday morning’s storms and found evidence that a high-end EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down in the city of Odum, GA and traveled east-northeastward for a little over 4.5 miles before lifting up. Unfortunately, there were 8 reported injuries caused by this tornado.

Odum Tornado

  • Rating: EF-1
  • Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph
  • Path Length /statute/: 4.67 miles
  • Path Width /maximum/: 440 yards
  • Fatalities: 0
  • Injuries: 8
  • Start Date: 04/13/2020
  • Start Time: 07:25 AM EDT
  • Start Location: Odum, GA IN W
  • Start Lat/Lon: 31.67 N / 82.03 W
  • End Date: 04/13/2020
  • End Time: 07:30 AM EDT
  • End Location: 4.7 miles E Odum, GA
  • End Lat/Lon: 31.68 N / 81.95 W

