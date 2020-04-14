Showers and storms through the day, Richard says keep the umbrella handy

Rounds of rainfall today could lead to soggy lawns with isolated flooding. Areas of rainfall with scattered showers and storms will start this morning mainly across northeast Florida and slowly lift north, stalling near and along I-10. Strong to isolated severe storms could lead to damaging wind, locally heavy rainfall.

Tuesday: Showers and storms likely, isolated severe possible, 60-90 percent with higher chances over northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 70s to 80s for southeast Georgia, 80s to low 90s across northeast Florida, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: More of the same. Showers and storms likely, isolated severe possible, 60-80 percent with higher chances over northeast Florida. A muggy morning with temperatures in the 60 to low 70s. Patchy, dense morning fog possible. Afternoon highs in the 70s to 80s for southeast Georgia, 80s to low 90s across northeast Florida, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rainfall at time through the week. Average of 2 - 3 inch rainfall totals with heavier amounts possible near and along I-10.

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 7:53 pm