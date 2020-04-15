Viewer captures waterspout video as severe storms leave trail of damage

As reports of damage from severe thunderstorms rolled in Wednesday morning, a viewer shared a video with News4Jax of a waterspout near Amelia Island.

Gary Palmer said the funnel cloud started over Black Hammock Island, moved across to Little Talbot Island and then continued southeast until it came ashore at a golf club in the Amelia Island Plantation area.

“When we first saw it, it was really big,” Palmer said.

He said the spout lasted several minutes, and by the time he was able to get video, it had gotten smaller. In the video, he said, the spout was about ¼-mile to ½-mile away from his home. His boat could be seen at the end of a dock in the video, and he said the spout was near the A1A bridge from Amelia Island to Talbot Island.

Meteorologist Richard Nunn pointed out the lack of movement in the trees and grasses closest to Palmer’s home, explaining that the waterspout forms as the thunderstorm moves offshore and loses friction enough to create rotation and pick up speed.

Nunn explained as he watched the video that what our eyes see is not the wind but the water and possibly other debris being sucked up and flung out by the funnel.

Further inland in the Oceanway area near Starratt and Boney roads, another viewer reported major damage after hearing wind “like she’d never heard before.” She said she got in a hallway and trees were bent over in the backyard with debris flying around.

A large tree toppled into the street.